Pressly walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Pressly was able to work around the free pass without trouble to log his sixth consecutive appearance with a save. He's allowed just one unearned run on four walks over his last 11 innings while picking up eight saves in that span. The Houston closer is at 20 saves this season with a 2.52 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 42:8 K:BB through 39.1 innings.