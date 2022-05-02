Pressly (knee) completed a bullpen session Saturday but remains without a clear timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly hasn't been shut down from throwing at any point since landing on the IL on April 16, but the 33-year-old appears to have seemingly plateaued in his recovery program. Manager Dusty Baker has been vague about the closer's progress to date, and at this stage, fantasy managers shouldn't bank on Pressly returning during the Astros' upcoming seven-game week. Since he's already missed more than two weeks of action, Pressly may need to make at least one minor-league rehab appearance before Houston feels comfortable activating him.