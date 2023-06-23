The Orioles traded Watkins to the Astros on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The Orioles designated Watkins for assignment Tuesday, and now the 30-year-old righty will add to the Astros' starter depth -- presumably with Triple-A Sugar Land. Watkins has spent all season in Triple-A, accumulating a 7.27 ERA and 1.92 WHIP through 26 innings across eight appearances (six starts).