Kemp started at second base for a second straight game, going 0-for-2 and getting hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.

Kemp is in line for more playing time in the short term as Jose Altuve and Aledmys Diaz work their way back from hamstring injuries. Both injured players will be out at least one more week. It's an opportunity to get more consistent plate appearances for Kemp, who is batting .222 and has one hit over his last 15 at-bats.