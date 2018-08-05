Kemp (foot) will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday against the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Kemp departed early in Saturday's 14-0 win after getting hit on the pitch by a foot, but it appears his removal was merely precautionary with the Astros enjoying a gigantic lead. The 26-yea-old made it through warmups Sunday without incident and will reprise his starting role in the outfield in the series finale.