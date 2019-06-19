Kemp is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jose Altuve (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and reinstalled as the everyday second baseman for the series finale, likely spelling an end to Kemp's run as a regular in the lineup. While the outfield also presents another playing-time avenue for the versatile Kemp, any steady opportunities he gets there will likely be short-lived with George Springer (hamstring) trending toward a return from IL early next week. Kemp suddenly looks like an expendable player in most deeper mixed leagues, and perhaps some AL-only formats as well.