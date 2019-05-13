Kemp started in left field and went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 15-5 win over the Rangers.

Kemp was one of several hitting stars for the Astros on Sunday. The three-hit day was his first of the season and second multi-hit performance. This was just the fourth start in the last 15 games for Kemp, whose swing is feeling every bit of that inactivity. He pushed his average from .188 to .226 with the effort.