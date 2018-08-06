Kemp went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Houston's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Kemp was back in the lineup with after getting hit in the foot by a pitch on Saturday and he showed no ill effects from the knock, launching his fourth homer of the season with this fifth-inning solo shot off Walker Buehler. The 26-year-old doesn't provide much power, but he's still managed to post some sneakily solid fantasy value this season, thanks to his terrific .382 on-base percentage and eight stolen bases over 153 at-bats.