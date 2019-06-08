Kemp with 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against Baltimore.

Kemp tied the contest in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-run home run over the fence in right field, his fourth long ball of the 2019 campaign. The 27-year-old has registered an extra-base hit in each of his last four games, driving in four runs during that stretch.

