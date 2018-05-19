Astros' Tony Kemp: Delivers go-ahead run
Kemp went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-1 win over the Indians.
Kemp delivered in the key moment of the game, with two men on in the bottom of the seventh inning of a 1-1 game, lacing a ground-rule double that plated the go-ahead run. It was the Astros' lone hit with men in scoring position (1-for-10) and the type of competitive at-bat the Astros had been lacking out of their nine-hole hitters this season -- that spot produced 75 strikeouts and a .188 batting average entering the game. The lack of production at the bottom of the lineup warranted Kemp's call-up, Houston's first performance-based transaction of the season, and he produced immediately. Aside from George Springer, no Astro outfielder has done enough to be a lineup staple -- not Josh Reddick (.228), not Marwin Gonzalez (.221), not Derek Fisher (.176). There's an opening for Kemp to get regular at-bats.
