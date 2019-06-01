Kemp went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Kemp's seventh-inning double plated pinch runner Myles Straw to tie the game before Derek Fisher hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth. Those aren't the names we typically see contributing to an Astros win, but the team will need fill-ins to play a significant role with Jose Altuve (hamstring), George Springer (hamstring) and Carlos Correa (ribs) currently unavailable. Kemp made his third start in the last four games at second base.

