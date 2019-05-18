Kemp entered Friday's game at second base after Aldemys Diaz was removed with a hamstring injury.

Kemp went hitless in three plate appearances but flashed leather in the field, making a run-saving stop in the fourth inning. He played second base in the minors, winning a gold glove in 2014, but has played just 45 innings there in the majors. Pending Diaz's status, Kemp could be in line for a start at second base Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories