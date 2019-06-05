Kemp went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and scored twice in Tuesday's victory over Seattle.

Kemp cleared the right field fence in the third inning to plate Houston's first run and later came around to score on a Jake Marisnick double. The blast was Kemp's third of the year and first since April 27. His season slash line stills sits at a paltry .229/.312/.396.

