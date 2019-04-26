Kemp went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Cleveland.

Kemp has gone 12 at-bats without a hit and is batting just .143 through 13 games. This was his first start in four games and second in the last eight. He's started two consecutive games just once this year -- the season's first two games -- so it's hard to get the bat going if he's not going to get consistent at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories