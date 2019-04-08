Astros' Tony Kemp: Hits first homer
Kemp started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 9-8 victory over Oakland.
Kemp has hit safely in three straight games, but those games are spread out over six days. He's part of a rotation of players getting at-bats at DH and will occasionally get an outfield start. Thus far, the left-handed hitting Kemp has made five starts over the first 10 games.
