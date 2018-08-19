Kemp went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Athletics.

Kemp supplied the lone run with his fifth homer of the season in the ninth inning, just the team's second hit off Oakland pitching. He's been getting steady playing time, which could begin to erode when Jose Altuve (knee) returns. Altuve embarks on a rehab assignment Sunday and could be activated early this week. That would allow utility player Marwin Gonzalez to get some time in the outfield. Kemp (.794 OPS), however, has been a more productive hitter than Gonzalez (.703) and could still get four or five starts per week while Gonzalez moves around the diamond to give rest to everyday regulars.

