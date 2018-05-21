Kemp went 1-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's 3-1 win over Cleveland.

Kemp made his fourth consecutive start since being called from Triple-A Fresno and could be in line for more. The Astros placed Derek Fisher (gastrointestinal discomfort) on the disabled list, leaving the team with four healthy outfielders, including the super-utility player Marwin Gonzalez who often gets starts in the infield and as designated hitter. Kemp has gone 4-for-12 with an RBI and a stolen base over his four starts.