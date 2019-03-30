Astros' Tony Kemp: Makes impact Friday
Kemp started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.
Kemp made his season debut with the start, filling the DH role that went to Tyler White on Opening Day. He stole second after being hit by a pitch and eventually scored the game's first run on a double by Michael Brantley in the third inning. Manager AJ Hinch will rotate players through the DH spot, so expect Kemp to get occasional starts there. If he can make contributions consistently, Kemp may grab a larger slice of the plate appearances.
