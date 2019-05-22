Kemp started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Kemp, who entered Sunday's game after George Springer (back) was removed, has started both games since. He's 3-for-6 with a double as the fill-in starter. Springer is not yet ready to bat or play the field but is available as a pinch runner if needed.