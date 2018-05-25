Kemp started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Indians.

Kemp has started seven straight games since being called up from Triple-A Fresno and is hitting .389 (7-for-18) with two runs, six RBI and two steals during that run. Manager A.J. Hinch spoke to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle about his need to juggle a crowded outfield, but he's been giving Kemp regular duty while finding spots for Jake Marisnick, Marwin Gonzalez and, to a lesser extent, J.D. Davis when match-ups are beneficial.