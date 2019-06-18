Kemp went 0-for-4 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati.

Kemp started at second base, like he's done several times while Jose Altuve (hamstring) has been sidelined; however, Monday's game may have been his last in that gig. Altuve played a second consecutive day while on rehab at Triple-A Round Rock, and his return his imminent, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

More News
Our Latest Stories