Astros' Tony Kemp: May lose playing time
Kemp went 0-for-4 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati.
Kemp started at second base, like he's done several times while Jose Altuve (hamstring) has been sidelined; however, Monday's game may have been his last in that gig. Altuve played a second consecutive day while on rehab at Triple-A Round Rock, and his return his imminent, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...