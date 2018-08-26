Kemp will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

For the sixth straight game, Kemp will fill in for the injured George Springer (quadriceps) in the outfield. While Kemp has done a commendable job as a replacement with six hits in 15 at-bats over the previous five contests, his run as an everyday player will soon come to an end. Manager A.J. Hinch announced earlier Sunday that he expects Springer to return to the lineup for Monday's series opener with the Athletics, according to Rome.