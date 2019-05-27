Kemp played two innings at second base Sunday after Aledmys Diaz departed with a hamstring injury. Kemp walked in his lone plate appearance.

Diaz is expected to land on the injured list, leaving the Astros in the lurch at second base. Jose Altuve (hamstring) is expected to return from a rehab assignment by Wednesday, so either Kemp or Yuli Gurriel will cover the keystone for the next two days against the Cubs.