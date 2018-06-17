Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Kemp has seen his opportunities take a hit since Josh Reddick was reinstated from the disabled list earlier this month. Though his ability to play all over the outfield has helped him pick up three starts in the past six games, Kemp may be hard pressed to cut further into the workloads of Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez, both of whom have produced well during the Astros' ongoing 10-game winning streak. The lack of consistent at-bats likely limits Kemp's relevance to AL-only formats, even though he has been a dependable contributor in deeper mixed leagues thus far with a .316 average and three stolen bases over 89 plate appearances.