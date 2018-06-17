Astros' Tony Kemp: Role on decline
Kemp is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Kemp has seen his opportunities take a hit since Josh Reddick was reinstated from the disabled list earlier this month. Though his ability to play all over the outfield has helped him pick up three starts in the past six games, Kemp may be hard pressed to cut further into the workloads of Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez, both of whom have produced well during the Astros' ongoing 10-game winning streak. The lack of consistent at-bats likely limits Kemp's relevance to AL-only formats, even though he has been a dependable contributor in deeper mixed leagues thus far with a .316 average and three stolen bases over 89 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...