Kemp started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Cubs.

Houston received a double-dose of bad news about its double-play combination Tuesday that could lead to consistent at-bats for Kemp. Jose Altuve (hamstring) suffered a setback in his rehab and Carlos Correa was scratched with an injury to his ribs that could cost him a couple of weeks. The top fill-in at both positions, Aledmys Diaz, is currently on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Jack Mayfield started at shortstop alongside Kemp at second base Tuesday. Manager AJ Hinch can also move first baseman Yuli Gurriel around the infield (second base, third base) and third baseman Alex Bregman to shortstop to cover the absence of his starting middle infield.