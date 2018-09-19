Kemp started in center field and went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Seattle.

With Josh Reddick (Achilles) sidelined, Kemp slotted into the starting lineup in center field while George Springer covered right field. With a day off looming Thursday, the Astros can keep Reddick out of Wednesday's series finale and allow three days for the Achilles to stop barking. In that case, Kemp could get another start Wednesday.