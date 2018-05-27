Kemp went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland.

Kemp's sixth-inning homer answered a two-spot the Indians put up a half-inning earlier and kept the Astros in striking distance. The 26-year-old has reached base in eight of the nine games played since his call-up. He's hitting .375 with a .448 on-base percentage and hasn't given manager A.J. Hinch any pause putting his name in the starting lineup daily, as can be the case with fellow outfielders Marwin Gonzalez (.217) or Jake Marisnick (.167).

