Kemp went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Kemp is hitting .240 (6-for-25) with two extra-base hits and three stolen bases in Grapefruit League competition. The 27-year-old Kemp has probably done enough to break camp with the Astros. His position versatility -- all three outfield spots and second base -- and that he's out of options work in his favor.