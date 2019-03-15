Astros' Tony Kemp: Swipes third bag
Kemp went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Kemp is hitting .240 (6-for-25) with two extra-base hits and three stolen bases in Grapefruit League competition. The 27-year-old Kemp has probably done enough to break camp with the Astros. His position versatility -- all three outfield spots and second base -- and that he's out of options work in his favor.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
Just because the top prospects won't be starting the season in the majors doesn't mean Vladimir...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are underrated
Looking for value on Draft Day? If average draft position is any indication, these 12 names...
-
Players we love, spring surprises
Scott White, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer expound on the players they love for 2019, spring...
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...