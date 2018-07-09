Kemp went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases Sunday against the White Sox.

Kemp swiped both of his bases against Lucas Giolito, bringing his season total to six. He has had a busy weekend on the basepaths, as he has three stolen bases across his past two games. With Derek Fisher getting the call, Kemp will lose playing time, though his versatility may help him find at-bats from time to time.