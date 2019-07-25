Kemp will be designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Kemp will be removed from Houston's roster in order to free up a spot for Carlos Correa (ribs), who is set to return from the injured list Friday. The 27-year-old Kemp has made 12 appearances (four starts) in July, slashing .190/.292/.476 with two home runs and three RBI. Houston now has seven days to trade Kemp or expose him to waivers.