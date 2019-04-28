Astros' Tony Kemp: Walks off Indians
Kemp delivered a pinch-hit home run to give Houston a 4-3 extra-inning win over Cleveland on Saturday.
Kemp, who is struggling to keep his job on the roster, provided his biggest highlight of the season when he launched an Adam Climber sinker into the right field bleachers in the bottom of the 10th inning for a walkoff win. Prior to getting doused with Powerade, Kemp had gone 12 at-bats without a hit and was batting .143.
