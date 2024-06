Cabbage went 1-for-4 with a run scored Friday against the Angels.

Cabbage started his second straight game in right field in the absence of Kyle Tucker (shin), notably appearing in the lineup over both Mauricio Dubon and Chas McCormick. Cabbage struggles to make consistent contact, but he has showcased a strong power-speed profile in the majors that could be intriguing if he continues to get consistent run.