The Astros activated Alvarez (hand) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez wound up missing nearly four months of action with a small fracture in his right hand. He is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Rockies. Alvarez slashed only .210/.306/.340in 29 games earlier this season before getting hurt.

