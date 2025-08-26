Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Activated, starting in left field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros activated Alvarez (hand) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez wound up missing nearly four months of action with a small fracture in his right hand. He is starting in left field and batting cleanup in Tuesday's game against the Rockies. Alvarez slashed only .210/.306/.340in 29 games earlier this season before getting hurt.
