Alvarez (illness) will serve as Houston's designated hitter and No. 3 batter Sunday in Atlanta.
Alvarez suffered a medical scare Friday, when he abruptly experienced shortness of breath and described his condition as being worsened by the smoke from the fireworks at Truist Park that went off earlier in the game. After he was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, Alvarez was discharged when his tests returned normal. The Astros still opted to give Alvarez the day off in Saturday's 5-4 loss, but he feels well enough to step back into the lineup for the series finale.