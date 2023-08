Alvarez (finger) will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Thursday versus the Red Sox in his return to the lineup, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez missed the previous two contests after accidentally slamming his left index finger in a door, but he's ready to roll Thursday as the Astros try to win the series against Boston. The slugger will bring a 13-game homerless streak into Thursday's action.