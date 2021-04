Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the A's.

With the Astros up 2-1 in the fifth inning, Alvarez smashed a Lou Trivino offering over the wall in left-center field to provide some insurance. Alvarez is quickly making up for lost time after an injury-plagued 2020 and already has one homer and six RBI through two games to begin the season.