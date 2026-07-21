Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Blasts two homers in win

Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's 8-5 win over the Marlins.

Alvarez demolished a solo homer to cap off a six-run second inning, then blasted another solo shot in the fifth frame. The slugger is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 13-for-25 (.520) with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored. With his two long balls Monday, the 29-year-old pulled even with Kyle Schwarber for the major-league lead with 33 home runs. It has been nothing short of a monster campaign for Alvarez in 2026, as he's slashing .324/.432/.651 with 53 extra-base hits, 75 RBI and 67 runs scored across 100 contests.