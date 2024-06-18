Alvarez is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the White Sox, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Alvarez will get a breather after he went 2-for-9 with two RBI and two strikeouts over the team's three-game series with the Tigers prior to Monday's off day. Yainer Diaz will slot in at designated hitter while Victor Caratini enters the lineup at catcher and bats seventh versus Chicago.