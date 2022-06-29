Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest.

Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt of the collision with Pena, who was also removed from the game but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Meanwhile, the Astros called out a cart for Alvarez, who was also able to stand up and walk to the vehicle before he was driven to the locker room. The exact nature and severity of the injuries to Alvarez and Pena aren't immediately clear, but manager Dusty Baker should have an update on both players' situations following the game.