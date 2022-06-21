Alvarez (hand) will serve as Houston's designated hitter and cleanup batter in Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Though manager Dusty Baker was evasive over the weekend when asked about why Alvarez was out of the lineup for Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox, the slugger looks like he's good to go for the series opener with the Mets coming out of Monday's off day. Even after seeing a five-game RBI streak come to an end with an 0-for-3 day at the plate in his last start Saturday, Alvarez maintains a lofty 1.026 OPS coming into Tuesday's contest.