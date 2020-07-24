Alvarez (undisclosed) was cleared to begin participating in baseball activities Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old remains on the injured list and was absent from the entirety of summer training for undisclosed reasons, but he may be able to join the team in the near future. Alvarez will report to the Astros' alternate training site to begin his preparations for the season, though it's unclear when he may reach game readiness. Aledmys Diaz and Kyle Tucker are expected to split time at designated hitter until the young slugger is activated off the IL.