Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Alvarez (oblique) will "for sure" head out on a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez doesn't sound like he'll be an option for the Astros' first series of the second half that begins Friday in Anaheim, but if he joins a minor-league affiliate by next weekend and is able to get at least a game or two under his belt, he could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list at some point during the third week of July. The slugger has resided on the IL since June 9 due to the right oblique strain.