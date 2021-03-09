Alvarez (knee) could get into game action early next week, Mark Berman of KRIV Fox 26 reports.
Alvarez's incredible .313/.412/.655 slash line in his 87-game debut back in 2019 indicates the massive boost he could provide both the Astros and fantasy teams if he can just stay on the field. His knees are already rather poor for a player who's merely 23 years old, however, as they limited him to two games last season. The Astros are bringing him along cautiously this spring, but he's at least trending in the right direction and could get into game action with two weeks to spare before the start of the regular season.
