Astros manager Joe Espada said Thursday that he hopes to play Alvarez more in left field this season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez made 40 starts in left field last season (versus 73 at designated hitter), but his playing time in left tapered off in the second half after he came back from an oblique injury. The slugger is still expected to be Houston's primary DH in 2024, but Espada also wants to use the spot occasionally to give other regulars a break from playing the field. One of Chas McCormick or Jake Meyers will likely be on the bench on days Alvarez plays left field.