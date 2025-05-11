Astros manager Joe Espada said Alvarez (hand) has been cleared to resume gripping a bat and could start hitting off a tee Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The update represents a small sign of progress for Alvarez, who was placed on the injured list Monday due to a right hand muscle strain. Alvarez is first eligible to come off the injured list Tuesday, but he'll likely need to first take dry swings without issue before the Astros activate him. According to McTaggart, general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Alvarez could be reinstated prior to the team's series against the Rangers that begins Thursday, so the Astros seem to have some optimism that the slugger will return within the week.