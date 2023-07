Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday that Alvarez (oblique) is still being evaluated and could be activated Tuesday or Wednesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The team's general manager, Dana Brown, had said previously that he expected Alvarez to be active Monday. However, Houston has ultimately decided to wait at least one more day. It does sound like fantasy managers should probably play Alvarez this week, if lineups aren't already locked. The slugger has been sidelined since early June due to a right oblique strain.