The Astros hope to have Alvarez (knee) play left field more frequently this season than he did as a rookie, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Heading into the 2020 season, Alvarez will likely only be eligible as a utility player in most fantasy leagues after logging 74 appearances as a designated hitter in 2019 and only 10 in the outfield. The slugging 22-year-old is still expected to slot in as the Astros' primary DH in his sophomore campaign, but Alvarez could still see a boost in his field work on the occasions manager Dusty Baker wants to give veteran corner outfielders MIchael Brantley and/or Josh Reddick a breather. Before the MLB suspended its season March 12, Alvarez had been sidelined with soreness in both knees, but he's expected to be healthy once baseball resumes in mid-May or later.