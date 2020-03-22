Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Could see more field work in '20
The Astros hope to have Alvarez (knee) play left field more frequently this season than he did as a rookie, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Heading into the 2020 season, Alvarez will likely only be eligible as a utility player in most fantasy leagues after logging 74 appearances as a designated hitter in 2019 and only 10 in the outfield. The slugging 22-year-old is still expected to slot in as the Astros' primary DH in his sophomore campaign, but Alvarez could still see a boost in his field work on the occasions manager Dusty Baker wants to give veteran corner outfielders MIchael Brantley and/or Josh Reddick a breather. Before the MLB suspended its season March 12, Alvarez had been sidelined with soreness in both knees, but he's expected to be healthy once baseball resumes in mid-May or later.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Return date unclear•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Team hoping for Wednesday return•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Set for brief shutdown•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Dealing with minor knee issue•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scratched from lineup•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Takes home ROY honors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, best advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...