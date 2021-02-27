Alvarez (knee) will spend some time at first base during spring training if he's healthy, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros tried playing Alvarez at first base when he was in the minors, but the experiment never translated to major-league time at the position. While the team will test him out at first base once again this spring, it's not yet clear whether he'll be considered to play the position at any point during the regular season in 2021. The 23-year-old enters the season as a DH-only player and is "very unlikely" to play in the outfield this year, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.