Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in the Astros' 9-1 win over the Angels on Wednesday.

Alvarez homered off Patrick Sandoval in the eighth inning on Wednesday. The 24-year-old continues his scorching hot start to 2021, slashing .347/.378/.619 through 127 plate appearances. He leads the Astros in OPS with .997 and has seven home runs, 22 RBI and 24 runs scored. The slugger has at least two hits in 14 of his 29 starts.