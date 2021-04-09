site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-yordan-alvarez-crushes-home-run | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Crushes home run
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's victory over the Athletics.
Alvarez cracked a solo shot in the sixth inning off Cole Irvin. The 23-year-old is slashing .333/.364/.667 in the heart of a dynamic Astros lineup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read